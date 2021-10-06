  • Home
  National Medical Commission (NMC) Extends Renewal Of Recognised PG Courses By A Year

National Medical Commission (NMC) Extends Renewal Of Recognised PG Courses By A Year

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended recognised postgraduate (PG) medical courses by one year for the academic session 2020-21.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 6, 2021 12:24 pm IST

NMC extends renewal of recognised PG medical courses by a year
Image credit: Twitter @NMC_IND
New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended recognised postgraduate (PG) medical courses by one year for the academic session 2020-21.

“As per the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), it has been decided that recognised PG courses will be extended for another one year when those are granted by the specific university (in which the PG course are running under or granted) for the academic year 2020-21 and shall be valid for a period of one year.”

Institutes offering PG medical courses can apply for renewal of recognition as granted after the extension period.

The NMC while issuing the official statement in this regard has also warned that the failure to seek timely renewal of recognition of PG courses will result in the stoppage of admission to the PG courses. There are three types of inspection to recognised PG qualification - recognition of PG courses, recognition against increased intake of PG course, renewal of recognition of PG course, the NMC statement added.


PG Medical Courses National Medical Commission (NMC)
