National Medical Commission Disassociates With These 3 National Medical Awards; Details Here

The decision to discontinue the national medical awards and disassociate with the societies has been made after meetings with the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare held on September 26 and October 7.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 11:10 am IST

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has disassociated with three awards and the societies associated with them. The awards are Dr BC Roy National Award, Silver Jubilee Research Award and Hari Om Ashram Alembic Research Award. The decision to discontinue the national medical awards and disassociate with the societies has been made after meetings with the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare held on September 26 and October 7.

An NMC statement said: “..subsequent to the discussions taken in the senior office's meeting, chaired by Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, on 26th September, 2022 and the discussions held in the meeting, chaired by the Hon'ble Minister of State for Health and Family on 7th October, 2022, il has been decided that the National Medical Commission will no longer be associated with the [following] awards and the Societies associated with these awards.”

Earlier, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has been asked to “rationalise” the number of Florence Nightingale Nurses Awards and recast the three awards given by the National Medical Council, including the B C Roy Award, and institute a new award of “very high stature”. The Florence Nightingale Nurses Awards are presented to 51 nurses every year.

