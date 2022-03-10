National Medical Commission Ask Colleges To Update Their Websites By March 31

Image credit: Shutterstock NMC asks colleges to update their websites

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked the medical colleges to update information on their websites by March 31. “The Medical Assessment and Rating Board of National Medical Commission, New Delhi congratulates the medical colleges on starting the academic year 2021-22. We are happy to see the website with updated information of some colleges. Still some of the colleges have not updated the information till date,” the NMC said in a notification.

The commission has asked the colleges to update their websites before the deadline, and failure to comply will attract penalties.

Meanwhile, the NMC has allowed the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who have returned to India from Ukraine, to complete their mandatory 12-month internship in India.

The NMC said: “Considering the agony and stress faced by the foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of an internship in India is considered eligible. Accordingly, the same may be processed by state medical councils provided that the candidates must have cleared FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India."