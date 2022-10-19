National Medical Commission Allows Colleges With Pending Recognition For MBBS Admission

Image credit: shutterstock.com The first year MBBS programme will be held from November 15

The National Medical Commission has allowed colleges with pending recognitions to grant permission for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) admission for the academic year 2022-23 for the same number of seats admitted in the academic year 2021-22. "The colleges who have been denied any recognitions due to legal issue by NMC, cancellation of batch/ stoppage of admission shall not be considered eligible for permission to admit MBBS students in academic year 2022- 23," NMC notification mentioned.

NMC has earlier released the academic calendar 2022-23 for MBBS programme, the classes for first-year MBBS batch will be held between November 15, 2022 and December 15, 2023. The second year MBBS programme will commence on December 16, 2023. The duration of the MBBS programme is 13 months.

Meanwhile, NMC has issued guidelines for Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance system in medical colleges. "The biometric attendance shall be made available on the medical college website in the form of daily attendance dashboard. The installation and maintenance of biometric attendance system shall be the responsibility of the medical college/ institutions," NMC notification mentioned.

The NMC has also instructed universities to conduct supplementary exams within a month and results to be announced in 15 days. For details on NMC guidelines, please visit the website- nmc.org.in.