National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Registration Deadline Extended; Selection Test Postponed

Madhya Pradesh: The date of the selection test for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) has been postponed “till further orders”. Also, the registration date for the scholarship scheme has been extended. Students can now register for NMMSS till May 15.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 20, 2021 12:24 pm IST

National Merit cum Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) application dates have been extended
New Delhi:

The selection test date for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) has been postponed “till further orders”. The NMMSS selection test was scheduled to be held on May 2. Considering the present situation arising out of COVID-19, the decision to postpone the selection test of NMMSS has been taken. Also, the registration date for the scholarship scheme has been extended. Students can now register for the NMMSS till May 15. Earlier the last date for NMMSS application was April 15.

While announcing the extension of deadline and postponement of the selection test, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department in their social media handle said: “The selection test for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) to be held on May 2, 2021 has been postponed till further orders in view of the present circumstances. The new exam dates will be announced separately.”

It further added: “The last date to apply for this exam was April 15, which has also been extended till May 15, 2021. Interested students will be able to apply through MP-online. Additional Director of State Education Center, Shri O. L. Mandloi said that the instructions of the anecdote are being issued separately.”

National Merit Cum Means Scholarship Scheme Application

This merit-cum-means scholarship is run by the Department of School Education and Literacy for students of Class 9 who have secured at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent in Class 8 examination. The students will be selected on the basis of the NMMSS selection test. To be eligible for applying for the scholarship scheme, the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 1.5 lakh from all sources. The selection of students for the scholarships is made through an examination conducted by the state governments.

