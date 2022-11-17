National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Application Deadline Extended Till November 30

NMMSS scholarship scheme deadline extended

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) application deadline has been extended again. Students willing to appear for the scholarship test can now register for the NMMSS till November 30. The scholarships.gov.in is hosting the NMMSS application form. Under the NMMSS, scholarships are awarded to students of economically weaker sections to check their dropout at Class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

As many as one lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from Class 9 every year and their continuation and renewal in Classes 10 to 12 for students studying in state government, government-aided and local body schools. The amount of scholarship is Rs 12,000 per annum.

NMMSS scholarships are directly disbursed to the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. The students must have scored a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in Class 7 examination for appearing in the selection test. There exists 5 per cent relaxation in the case of reserved category students.

There are two levels of verification, L1 is Institute Nodal Officer(INO) Level and L2 is District Nodal Officer(DNO) level. The last date of INO level (L1) verification is December 15, 2022, while it is December 31 for DNO level (L2) verification.

NMMSS 2022: Steps To Apply