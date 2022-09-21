National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022 Registration, Verification On NSP Portal; Details Here

  • Home
A National level workshop on National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) was held on September 20, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 9:05 pm IST | Source: PIB

National level workshop on NSP for National Means cum Merit Scholarship scheme
New Delhi:

A National level workshop on National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) was held on September 20, 2022. The State Nodal Officers, State Education Officers of States and UTs attended the workshop based on precipitant registration of fresh applications as well as renewals for the current year 2022-23. The NMMSS scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to hold back their drop out rates in Class 8. The National workshop was headed by L S Changsan, Additional Secretary Department of School Education and Literacy who amplified the importance of timely scholarship payments to children from economically weaker sections.

According to NSP, under the ‘National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme’ scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at Class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at secondary stage. One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from Class 9 every year and their continuation/renewal in classes 10 to 12 for students studying in State government, government-aided and local body schools. The amount of scholarship is Rs 12,000 per annum.

The students from economically weaker sections whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail the NMMSS scholarships. The students must have minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in Class 7 examinations for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5 per cent for SC/ST students).

NMMSS scholarship registration is described on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)- a one stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. Nodal Officer from NSP explained the registration and verification process and then held a detailed interaction with state government officials and officers from the Ministry of Education, DBT on the registration, verification and payment procedures of NMMSS scholarships online through NSP.

National Scholarship Portal
