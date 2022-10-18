  • Home
  • Education
  • National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022: Registration Deadline Extended, Know Last Date To Apply

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022: Registration Deadline Extended, Know Last Date To Apply

NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Apply till October 31 at scholarships.gov.in. The scholarship amount is Rs 12,000 per annum

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 18, 2022 7:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Dharmendra Pradhan To Start Process Of Public Consultation On NCF Tomorrow
AAP Will Build Schools At Every Four Kilometres In Eight Gujarat Cities If It Comes To Power: Manish Sisodia
District Officials ‘Adopt’ Schools In Jharkhand To Improve Standard Of Education Post Covid
Rajasthan's Government School Teacher Trains Disabled Girls In Self-Defence To Tackle Attackers
Technology Education Should Be Imparted In Hindi; Other Languages: Kalraj Mishra
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points
National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022: Registration Deadline Extended, Know Last Date To Apply
NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Apply till October 15 at scholarships.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NMMSS Scholarship 2022: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2022 registration deadline has been extended, the candidates can now apply on the official website of National Scholarship Portal (NSP)- scholarships.gov.in till October 31. The NMMSS application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on September 30, but extended till October 15. ALSO READ

The NMMSS scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at Class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at secondary stage. "One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from Class 9 every year and their continuation/ renewal in Classes 9 to 12 for students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools," the release read. The scholarship amount is Rs 12,000 per annum.

NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Who Can Avail Scholarships?

  1. Students whose parental income are not over Rs 3,50,000 per annum
  2. The students mush have minimum of 55 per cent marks in Class 8 exam for appearing in the selection test to get scholarships. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST) will get 5 per cent relaxation.

NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website- scholarships.gov.in
  2. Click on NMMSS scholarship 2022 link
  3. Fill details, upload required documents
  4. Cross check details, and submit applications
  5. Download and take a print out for further references.

The last date of INO level (L1) verification is 15th November, 2022 and of DNO level (L2) verification is 30th November, 2022, the notification mentioned.

Click here for more Education News
National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Dharmendra Pradhan To Start Process Of Public Consultation On NCF Tomorrow
Dharmendra Pradhan To Start Process Of Public Consultation On NCF Tomorrow
MHT CET Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result 2022 Announced At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result 2022 Announced At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: KEA Application Deadline For UG NEET Extended
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: KEA Application Deadline For UG NEET Extended
Delhi University Witnesses Decline In Foreign Student Admissions; Only 520 Coming
Delhi University Witnesses Decline In Foreign Student Admissions; Only 520 Coming
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................