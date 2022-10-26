National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Is October 31

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at scholarships.gov.in till October 31

NMMSS Scholarship 2022: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2022 registration for the year 2022-23 will be closed on October 31. The NMMSS registration was scheduled to be closed September 30, but extended to October 15, and further to October 31. The candidates can apply for scholarship scheme at scholarships.gov.in.

The NMMSS scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at Class 8. The scholarship amount is Rs 12,000 per annum. "One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from Class 9 every year and their continuation/ renewal in Classes 9 to 12 for students studying in state government, government-aided and local body schools," NMMSS release read.

To apply for the NMMSS scholarship 2022, the students need to secure a 55 per cent marks in Class 8. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST) will get 5 per cent relaxation. The parental income of students should not exceed Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

NMMSS Scholarship 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website- scholarships.gov.in Click on NMMSS scholarship 2022 link Enter details and upload required documents Click on submit Download scholarship application, take a print out for further references.

The verification process will be held in two rounds- L1- Institute Nodal Officer (INO) level and L2- District Nodal Officer (DNO) level. "The last date of INO level (L1) verification is 15 th November, 2022 and of DNO level (L2) verification is 30 th November, 2022," the release read.