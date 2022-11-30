National Means Cum Merit Scholarship 2022: Application Window Closes Today; Apply At Scholarships.gov.in

Image credit: Shutterstock NMMS Scholarship 2022 application last date.

NMMSS Scholarship 2022: The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) application window will be closed today, November 30, 2022. Students can apply online for the scholarship test through the official portal– scholarships.gov.in.

UPDATE: AAKASH iACST - Get Instant Scholarship up to 90% CLICK here

The scholarships are awarded to the students of economically weaker sections to check their dropout and continue their education at the secondary stage. Students who have a total family income of less than Rs 3,50,000 per year are eligible for the NMMSS scholarships. Students must also have obtained a minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the Class 7 exam to be eligible for the selection test. Students from the reserved categories are given a five per cent relaxation.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students can also edit the draft or incomplete information filled until they ‘Submit’ the online application. To edit the application, one needs to go to the option 'Student login', enter the application Id and then click on submit ‘login’ button.

NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Steps To Apply Online

At first, go to the official website- scholarships.gov.in Then on the homepage, click on the NMMSS scholarship 2022 link. Enter the required details, upload the documents and click on submit. It is mandatory to download the NMMSS application form and take a printout as it may be required for further processing.

The scholarship value is Rs 12,000 per year, and it is instantly transferred to the bank accounts of the students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) using the DBT method.