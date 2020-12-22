National Mathematics Day: Some interesting quotes on Maths

National Mathematics Day is celebrated every year on December 22 on the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan and to honour his contributions in the field of mathematics. The main objective of this day is to raise awareness regarding the importance of mathematics in the development of the economy and welfare of society. The National Maths Day which was started by former Prime Minister and economist Manmohan Singh on December 22, 2012, has gained significance among present-time mathematicians, students, teachers and maths enthusiasts.

Various renowned mathematicians around the world have given quotes to highlight the importance of mathematics in the world. To mark the National Mathematics Day 2020, here are some interesting quotes on Maths subject.

The latest authors, like the most ancient, strove to subordinate the phenomenon of nature to the laws of mathematics - Isaac Newton Pure mathematics is, in its way, the poetry of logical ideas — Albert Einstein Without mathematics, there’s nothing you can do. Everything around you is mathematics. Everything around you is numbers — Shakuntala Devi, Indian writer and mental calculator Some mathematician, I believe, has said that true pleasure lies not in the discovery of truth, but in the search for it- Tolstoy

Funny quotes on mathematics