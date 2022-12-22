National Mathematics Day 2022 Today; History, Significance, Remembering Srinivasa Ramanujan

National Mathematics Day 2022 image: Birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan today

National Mathematics Day is celebrated on December 22 across the nation every year. The National Mathematics Day is marked to recognise and celebrate the works of Srinivasa Ramanujan. Srinivasa Ramanujan, the Indian mathematical genius, was born on this day in 1887. Ramanujan was born to a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family at Erode, Tamil Nadu. The former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on February 26, 2012, declared December 22 as the National Mathematics Day to mark the Indian mathematician’s birth anniversary.

Srinivasa Ramanujan is also known as the ‘man who knew infinity’. Ramanujan who did not receive any formal education in Mathematics has made several important contributions to the field of Mathematics.

Srinivasa Ramanujan's journey to being a genius started when he sent a letter to a Professor where he mentioned about 120 mathematical theorems. He joined the Trinity College a few months before World War 1 started. In 1916 Ramanujan was awarded the Bachelor of Science degree. In 1917, he was elected to the London Mathematical Society. In 1918 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society for his research on Elliptic Functions and theory of numbers. The same year in October he became the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge.

In 1919, he returned to India due to his poor health and a year later, on April 26, 1920, he breathed his last at the age of 32.