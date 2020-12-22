National Mathematics Day Images: Why India Marks National Mathematics Day On December 22

National Mathematics Day is celebrated every year on December 22 across the nation to recognise and celebrate the works of Srinivasa Ramanujan. It was on this day in 1887, the Indian mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan was born. The mathematical genius Ramanujan was born to a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family at Erode, Tamil Nadu. The former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on February 26, 2012, declared December 22 as the National Mathematics Day to mark the mathematician’s birth anniversary. The National Mathematics Day is celebrated across the country with several educational events in schools and colleges.

Srinivasa Ramanujan, who is also known as the ‘man who knew infinity’, did not receive any formal education in Mathematics but made important contributions to the field of mathematics. The mathematical genius made in depth analysis in order to solve mathematical problems using new ideas and concepts.

The Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan's journey to being a genius began when he sent a letter to the Professor where he had mentioned about 120 mathematical theorems. He joined Trinity College a few months before the outbreak of World War I. In 1916 he was awarded the Bachelor of Science degree; the next year he was elected to the London Mathematical Society. In 1918 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society for his research on Elliptic Functions and theory of numbers. The same year in October he became the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge.

In 1919, he returned to India due to his poor health and a year later, on April 26, 1920, he breathed his last at the age of 32.