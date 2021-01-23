National Law University Releases AILET Application Form 2021

National Law University, Delhi, has released the AILET 2021 application form on January 23, 2021, on the official website. The last date to submit the application form is May 20 (11.55 pm). The AILET 2021 exam will be conducted on June 20.

AILET 2021 will be conducted for admission to five-year integrated BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. This year, the BA LLB programme has 110 seats and the LLM programme has 70 seats. It is to be noted that each programme has additional 10 seats for NRI candidates.

While filling the application form online, the AILET applicants will have to register themselves and create an account. Upon successful registration, the candidate will be required to enter academic, personal and contact details in the application form, upload documents and pay the application fee.

Steps To Fill AILET Application Form

Candidates must follow the four-step process to fill the application form:

Online Registration:

To register for the exam, go to the registration portal and click on ‘Apply Online’ option. Enter your name, contact number, mobile number and email ID, date of birth in the registration form. On successful registration, a candidate account would be created.

Fill The AILET Application Form:

Select NLU preference and select the course you intend to study. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button and fill in the various sections of the form.

Upload Image

In this step the candidate will have to upload a photograph in the prescribed format.

Pay The Application Fee

The application fee has to be paid in online mode using a credit card, debit card or internet banking.