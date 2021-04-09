NLU Jodhpur has begun the registration process for MBA Insurance programme

National Law University (NLU) Jodhpur has started the application process for its full-time MBA (Insurance) programme. Candidates seeking admission to the MBA programme can apply at the official website, nlujodhpur.ac.in, by June 15. As per the schedule released by NLU, the first ranking list will be released by June 20, 2021, with waiting list of five candidates. Selected candidates will be required to deposit the fees by June 25, 2021.

“If any candidate from the main list does not deposit fees and complete the admission process by June 25, 2021, he or she will lose the opportunity of being admitted thereafter and the vacant seat shall be fulfilled from the waiting list,” reads the official notification.

The candidates from the waiting list (if accepted) will be required to deposit the fees within the given time frame and the complete admission process will be over by June 30, 2021.

The candidates who wish to apply for the MBA Insurance programme must have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Class 10 and Class 12 and a bachelor's degree in any discipline including BE/BTech from a recognized university with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA.

A relaxation of 5 per cent marks for academic qualification will be given to candidates belonging to reserve categories.

Also, the candidate must have appeared for CAT or MAT or CMAT 2020-2021 and scored a minimum of 50 percentile in case of CAT, 160 total score in case of CMAT and 400 composite score in case of MAT.