National Institute Of Open Schooling (NIOS) Lays Foundation For Ranchi's Regional Centre

NIOS lays foundation for Ranchi's regional centre

National Institute Of Open Schooling (NIOS) has laid the foundation for its new regional centre at Ranchi in Bihar. Its stone-laying ceremony was attended by the Chairman of NIOS, Prof. Saroj Sharma.

The new centre is expected to serve as a focal point for imparting flexible curriculum and skill-based study to learners. It will be providing education to students at secondary and senior secondary level.

Prof. Saroj Sharma thanked the state government to allocate a land to build the new centre. She said that the new centre will help to expand the open education model to secondary and senior secondary level in line with the National Education Policy.

She further said that the new centre would help to impart education to the marginalised sections of the society including migrant labourers, women, specially-abled people, unemployed, people in the reserved categories and other minority communities.

The new centre would have a library, studio and other students-friendly centres.