National Institute Of Open Schooling (NIOS) Extends Registration Date For Classes 10, 12 Courses

For admission to NIOS Classes 10 and 12, students can apply at sdmis.nios.ac.in by March 31

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the application deadline for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for the October 2021 session. For admission to Secondary, or Class 10, and Senior Secondary, or Class 12, courses, students will now be able to apply online at sdmis.nios.ac.in upto March 31.

NIOS took to their social media handle to announce this. It said: “Last date for registration in Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for Oct 2021 session is now extended till midnight of 31st March 2021.”

Dear Learners,

Last date for registration in Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for Oct 2021 session is now extended till midnight of 31st March 2021. Visit https://t.co/mrZeCHr4mf pic.twitter.com/vTMB0boiAv — NIOS (@niostwit) March 23, 2021

To apply online for the October 2021 session at NIOS, students have to first select their state or Union Territory, submit their course, and enter their identification number. Identification numbers of documents including PAN card, aadhar card, passport, ration card, bank account, birth certificate and other valid government identification will have to be entered.

How To Apply For NIOS Classes 10, 12 Courses