National Immunisation Day 2021: Date, History, Significance, Facts

National Immunisation Day is celebrated every year on March 16. National Immunisation Day, also called National Vaccination Day is observed to convey the importance of vaccination. It was on this day, March 16, in 1995 that the first dose of Oral Polio vaccine was given in India. The National Immunisation Day is important this year as India has started the COVID-19 vaccination programme early this year.

Vaccination, or immunisation, is the most effective method of preventing highly infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), immunisation is a proven tool for controlling and eliminating life-threatening infectious diseases. The impact of vaccination is not limited to improvement in health and life expectancy but also has a social and economic impact at the community and national level.

National Immunisation Day: History

Modern immunisation developed in India in the 19th Century. India has launched its first vaccine Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) over 50 years ago to combat Tuberculosis. In 1978, an expanded programme was launched and it included vaccines against Typhoid and DPT (Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus). In 1985, the same programme was modified and it became the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and was implemented in a phased manner.

National Vaccination Day: Significance

