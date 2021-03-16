  • Home
National Immunisation Day 2021: Date, History, Significance, Facts

National Immunisation Day: National Immunisation Day is observed every year on March 16 to convey the importance of vaccination.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 16, 2021 10:23 am IST

National Immunization Day 2021 Images
Image credit: Shutterrstock
New Delhi:

National Immunisation Day is celebrated every year on March 16. National Immunisation Day, also called National Vaccination Day is observed to convey the importance of vaccination. It was on this day, March 16, in 1995 that the first dose of Oral Polio vaccine was given in India. The National Immunisation Day is important this year as India has started the COVID-19 vaccination programme early this year.

Vaccination, or immunisation, is the most effective method of preventing highly infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), immunisation is a proven tool for controlling and eliminating life-threatening infectious diseases. The impact of vaccination is not limited to improvement in health and life expectancy but also has a social and economic impact at the community and national level.

National Immunisation Day: History

Modern immunisation developed in India in the 19th Century. India has launched its first vaccine Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) over 50 years ago to combat Tuberculosis. In 1978, an expanded programme was launched and it included vaccines against Typhoid and DPT (Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus). In 1985, the same programme was modified and it became the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and was implemented in a phased manner.

National Vaccination Day: Significance

National Immunisation Day 2021: Facts

  • Mission Indradhanush was launched under UIP in December 2014 to better the health of mothers and children who are deprived of vaccination

  • Intensified Mission Indradhanush was launched with the aim of further intensifying the immunisation programme in 2019

  • Intensified Mission Indradhanush aims at achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of ending preventable child deaths by 2030

  • India, this year, has started the COVID-19 vaccination programme

Education News
