CIET-NCERT to host the National ICT Award 2022 For School Teachers today

National ICT Award 2022 For School Teachers: The Central Institute of Educational Technology under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (CIET-NCERT) is all set to host the National ICT Award 2022 For School Teachers on Monday, February 28.

The award ceremony will be held from 11 am onwards at Nalanda Auditorium, Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. To grace the occasion of National ICT Award For School Teachers, Minister of State for Education, Govt of India, Annpurna Devi has been invited as the chief guest.

"National ICT Award for School Teachers Ceremony is going to be graced by the Chief Guest Hon'ble Minister of State for Education, Govt. of India, Smt. Annpurna Devi at Nalanda Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on 28th February 2022 from 11am onwards," the NCERT tweeted.