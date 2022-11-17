  • Home
  • Education
  • National Human Right Commission Serves Notice To Punjab Government Over No Access To Proper Education

National Human Right Commission Serves Notice To Punjab Government Over No Access To Proper Education

NHRC has also sought a report from the Punjab government and asked it to mention what steps have been taken or proposed to provide better and hassle-free access to students in the area.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 11:22 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Educational Institutes To Remain Closed In These Areas On November 22, 25 In View Of Panchayat Polls
Registration For Pre-Matric Scholarship For Class 9, 10 Scheduled Tribe Nagaland Students Opens On November 21
Telangana Government Issues Order For Distribution Of Health Kits To Girl Students
Western Air Commander Inaugurates Indian Air Force School Building In Jammu
National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Application Deadline Extended Till November 30
Rajasthan School Education Department Held Mass Drive By Using AI In 1.35 Crore OCR Sheets; Sets World Record
National Human Right Commission Serves Notice To Punjab Government Over No Access To Proper Education
NHRC has observed that it becomes imperative that the Punjab government makes it possible for every child to get access to the education system.
New Delhi:

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served a notice to the Punjab government over a media report that students in Kaluwara village in the state do not have access to proper educational facilities. Taking suo motu cognizance of the media report, the NHRC said the students, especially the girls in Kaluwara village, first walk on foot on the slushy banks of the river Sutlej, then board a 'berhi' (wooden boat) and cross the river to walk for another four kilometres along the border with Pakistan before finally reaching the Government Senior Secondary School in Gatti Rajoke area of Ferozpur district.

Also Read || Punjab Government To Name Schools After Martyrs, Freedom Fighters

“The media report further revealed that Kaluwara is surrounded on three sides by river water and by the border fence on the fourth. During heavy rain, the river floods fields and homes, forcing the residents to spend days on rooftops. The village houses 50 families and has only one primary school. Most of the girls studying in primary school drop out after Class 5,” the NHRC statement said.

Also Read || Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship Scheme Launched In Punjab

The Commission has also sought a report from the Punjab government and asked it to mention what steps have been taken or proposed to provide better and hassle-free access to students in the area, either by building a new school at a nearby place or by providing better commuting facilities. “The Commission has observed that it becomes imperative that the state government makes it possible for every child to get access to the education system, without much hindrance or difficulty so that the fundamental significance of the life of an individual can be achieved,” the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
NHRC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Withdraw UGC Letter To Hold Lectures On Ancient Indian Democracy: All India Democratic Women's Association
Withdraw UGC Letter To Hold Lectures On Ancient Indian Democracy: All India Democratic Women's Association
BSEB 2023: Class 10 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window Open Till Tomorrow
BSEB 2023: Class 10 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window Open Till Tomorrow
CLAT Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow; Things To Keep In Mind While Applying For Law Admission Test
CLAT Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow; Things To Keep In Mind While Applying For Law Admission Test
BHU Collaborates With FAST India To Strengthen Research Ecosystem
BHU Collaborates With FAST India To Strengthen Research Ecosystem
Haryana Educational Institutes To Remain Closed In These Areas On November 22, 25 In View Of Panchayat Polls
Haryana Educational Institutes To Remain Closed In These Areas On November 22, 25 In View Of Panchayat Polls
.......................... Advertisement ..........................