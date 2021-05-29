  • Home
  • Education
  • National Hotel Management Exam, NCHM JEE, Registration Deadline Extended

National Hotel Management Exam, NCHM JEE, Registration Deadline Extended

NTA has extended the application submission deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 29, 2021 9:30 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NCHM JEE 2021 Registration Ends On May 31
NCHM JEE Postponed; Registration Deadline Extended Till May 31
NCHM JEE 2021: Apply Online Till May 10; Here’s Direct Link
NCHM JEE 2021 Application Form Released; Exam On June 12
NTA Releases NCHM JEE 2020 Score Cards At Nchmjee.nta.nic.in
NCHMCET JEE 2020: NTA To Conduct JEE Exam For Hotel Management Aspirants Today
National Hotel Management Exam, NCHM JEE, Registration Deadline Extended
NCHMCT JEE 2021 application deadline has been extended
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application submission deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021). Candidates seeking admission in BSc (HHA) course can now submit their application forms at the official website--nchmjee.nta.nic.in--till June 20, 2021. The correction window will open on June 21 and will end on June 30, 2021. The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course, NTA has said.

UPDATE: Chandigarh University B.Sc Hotel Management Applications Open. Apply here

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it,” the official notice read.

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam,” it added.

Candidates can fill the NCHM JEE application form by paying an application fee of Rs 1,000. Reserved category candidates will be required to pay Rs 450.

How To Fill NCHMCT JEE 2021 Application Form

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the application form:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NCHM JEE- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab. Click on the checkbox that reads- ‘Click to proceed’

Step 3 – Fill in the personal, examination and academic details.

Step 4 - Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 5 - Pay the NCHM JEE 2021 application fee

Step 6 - Click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Step 7- Take a printout of the NCHM JEE application form.

Candidate can apply for NCHM JEE 2021 through online mode only. The application form in any other mode will not be accepted.

NTA will conduct the NCHMCT JEE 2021 for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT) for the academic year 2021-22 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Click here for more Education News
NCHM JEE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NTA Extends UPCET 2021 Application Deadline Due To Covid Crisis
NTA Extends UPCET 2021 Application Deadline Due To Covid Crisis
IIT Professor Proposes Setting Up Of Oxygen Plants In Delhi, High Court Asks Government To Consider
IIT Professor Proposes Setting Up Of Oxygen Plants In Delhi, High Court Asks Government To Consider
12th Board Exam LIVE Updates: Latest Announcements On CBSE, ICSE, State Board Exams
Live | 12th Board Exam LIVE Updates: Latest Announcements On CBSE, ICSE, State Board Exams
DU's Lakshmibai College Opens Walk-In Vaccination Camp For Employees, Family Members
DU's Lakshmibai College Opens Walk-In Vaccination Camp For Employees, Family Members
SRMJEEE 2021 Counselling Begins Soon, Here’s List Of Toppers
SRMJEEE 2021 Counselling Begins Soon, Here’s List Of Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................