NCHMCT JEE 2021 application deadline has been extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application submission deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021). Candidates seeking admission in BSc (HHA) course can now submit their application forms at the official website--nchmjee.nta.nic.in--till June 20, 2021. The correction window will open on June 21 and will end on June 30, 2021. The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course, NTA has said.

UPDATE: Chandigarh University B.Sc Hotel Management Applications Open. Apply here

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it,” the official notice read.

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam,” it added.

Candidates can fill the NCHM JEE application form by paying an application fee of Rs 1,000. Reserved category candidates will be required to pay Rs 450.

How To Fill NCHMCT JEE 2021 Application Form

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the application form:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NCHM JEE- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab. Click on the checkbox that reads- ‘Click to proceed’

Step 3 – Fill in the personal, examination and academic details.

Step 4 - Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 5 - Pay the NCHM JEE 2021 application fee

Step 6 - Click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Step 7- Take a printout of the NCHM JEE application form.

Candidate can apply for NCHM JEE 2021 through online mode only. The application form in any other mode will not be accepted.

NTA will conduct the NCHMCT JEE 2021 for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT) for the academic year 2021-22 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.