National Girl Child Day 2022: History And Significance

National Girl Child Day 2022: Gender discrimination is a major problem that girls face throughout their life. National Girl Child Day is observed every year in India on January 24 to promote awareness about the rights of a girl child and to promote the importance of their education, health, and nutrition. The day is in line with with government campaigns and initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Save the Girl Child, free/subsidized education, and women's reservations in colleges and universities.

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated with events and programs based on annual themes. 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow' was the theme for 2019. In 2020, the theme was "My voice, Our Common Future." 'Digital Generation, Our Generation' was the theme for National Girl Child Day in 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani urged to 'Educate, Encourage, Empower!' girls. "Today is the day to renew our commitment twd providing equal opportunities to our girls. On National Girl Child Day, as we celebrate accomplishments of our daughters, we pledge to bridge the gender divide to build an inclusive & equal society," Smriti Irani tweeted.

Educate, Encourage, Empower!



Today is the day to renew our commitment twd providing equal opportunities to our girls. On National Girl Child Day, as we celebrate accomplishments of our daughters, we pledge to bridge the gender divide to build an inclusive & equal society. pic.twitter.com/qpglx0fS9y — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2022

National Girl Child Day: History

National Girl Child Day was first initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The main objective of the National Girl Child Day is to raise awareness and tackle the issues of inequalities that girls face in the country and enlighten everyone about the rights of a girl child.

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Ministry of Culture is organising an event called ‘Umang Rangoli Utsav' this year. The participating teams will make Rangoli decorations at over 50 special locations across the country, according to a press release.