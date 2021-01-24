  • Home
On National Girl Child Day, We Salute Our Desh Ki Beti : PM Modi

On National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted ‘daughters of India’ and said it is an occasion to specially appreciate those working towards the empowerment of girl children.

Updated: Jan 24, 2021 11:53 am IST

On National Girl Child Day, We Salute Our <i>Desh Ki Beti</i> : PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted ‘daughters of India’ on National Girl Child Day 2021
Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

On National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted ‘daughters of India’ and said it is an occasion to specially appreciate those working towards the empowerment of girl children.

“On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity,” PM Modi said on social media.

“Today is also a day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity,” PM Modi wrote, with #DeshKiBeti.

“On National Girl Child Day, I call upon all parents to empower girls through education & ensure that there is no gender discrimination. Boys must be made to respect girls from a young age. A change in mindset is the need of the hour; only then will our girls feel safe & empowered,” Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Twitted

“Wishing everyone a very happy National Girl ChilDay. On this day, we salute the many achievements and brilliance of our girls,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank twitted.

Since its inauguration in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24, to spread awareness about gender inequality in Indian society and challenge gender stereotypes.

The day is celebrated with various programs including awareness campaigns to create a healthy and safe environment for a girl child.

