National Girl Child Day 2021: Female Achievers In Education In 2020

National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24 to spread awareness about gender inequality and to challenge gender stereotypes. On its 11th anniversary, we are looking at some inspiring stories of girl achievers in education.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 24, 2021

National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24, since it was started by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008. It aims to spread awareness about gender inequality in Indian society and challenge gender stereotypes. The day is celebrated with various programs including awareness campaigns to create a healthy and safe environment for a girl child.

On the eleventh anniversary of the National Girl Child Day, we bring to you stories of some outstanding girl students who inspired many with their achievements.

National Girl Child Day 2021: Outstanding Girl Achievers Of 2020

Akansha Singh made history in 2020 by scoring a perfect 720/720 marks in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) -- the all-India Medical entrance exam. Though Ms Akansha lost AIR (all India rank) 1 due to age difference, she jointly scored full marks along with Odisha's Soyeb Aftab.

Payal Kumari, daughter of a migrant worker from Bihar’s Sheikhpura district secured the first rank in the final year examinations of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala. Payal, who climbed the ladder to success tackling economic hardship at home, said that she has plans to prepare for the Civil Services in the future.

Yamuna Menon, a student of the BA LLB (Hons) programme at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, broke records by winning 18 gold medals in September.

“Forty-eight gold medals were awarded to graduates from different academic programmes as recognition of their achievements. Ms Yamuna Menon, who graduated with a BA LLB (Hons) Degree received a total of 18 medals - the highest number of medals received by any student in the history of the University,” NLSIU had said.

On National Girl Child Day 2021, the Ministry of Education said on social media: On this day, we salute the many achievements and brilliance of our girls.

