National Fisheries Development Board invites internship applications

National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is offering internships to students pursuing graduates or postgraduates courses. Students who have acquired their degree on or after April 1 will be eligible for internship at National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad.

The students are offered internships for different time frames-- 10 interns will be hired for a four-week programme, four interns will be hired for a eight-week programme and two interns will be hired for a twelve-week programme.

They will get Rs 9,000 per month for an 8-week internship and twelve-week internship. While, students doing a four week internship will not get any stipend.

Students of all the recognised universities or institutions pursuing or have completed Bachelors in Fisheries Science and Masters in Fisheries Science are eligible for the internship.

Selected students will be given a list of tasks under PMMSY or FMPIS or Institutional

Projects or NFFBB or NERC activities and other NFDB projects or activities. They will have to prepare SCPs/DPRs for beneficiary and non-beneficiary components under PMMSY, Project appraisal and management, Training and Capacity Building and Programme Monitoring and Evaluation – Data collection, consolidation and MIS reports.