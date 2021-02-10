Image credit: Shutterstock National Essay Writing Competition: Register By March 15

Leaders For Tomorrow and Press Club of India in partnership with Voice of Kids, Korean Cultural Center, Goethe-Institut, and Development Channel are organizing a national-level essay writing competition for high school students. Eligible candidates can register on or before March 15 and submit their essays by March 31, 2021. Participants will have to pay an entry fee of Rs 100 online, along with their essays. The winner will receive Rs 20,000 in prize money.

Students of Classes 8 to 12 from any school in the country are eligible to participate in the competition.

Students can write their essays on any major development issue faced by India with respect to achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. The essay should identify a problem and explore potential solutions.

The essays can cover the challenge of achieving quality education education for all, a Sustainable Development Goal, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption of the traditional model of education; they can address ways of achieving gender equality; or the issue of “responsible consumption and production” and reduction in the waste generated, suggests the statement from the organisers.

Awards

Prizes will be distributed at the national, state, and school levels. There will also be special prizes for the top 100 essays.

At the National level, there will be a first prize of Rs 20,000, second prize of Rs 15,000, and third prize of Rs 10,000; along with medals, certificates and 100% scholarship for an online language course for children and young people offered by Goethe-Institut India. There will also be a consolation prize of Rs 5,000.

At state levels, the winner of first prize will receive Rs 2,000, the second prize winner will receive Rs 1,000 and the third prize winner will receive Rs 500, along with certificates and medals. The top three winners at the school level will receive medals and certificates.

The top hundred winners of this competition will get the opportunity to participate in a final essay writing competition organized in partnership with the Korean Cultural Center, India. The first and

second prize winners of this competition will get a fully-sponsored week-long trip to South Korea.