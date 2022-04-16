National Entrance Test For SHRESTHA Application Correction Facility Open; Know How To Edit

  • Home
Candidates who now want to edit and modify the SHRESHTA (NETS) 2022 application form will be able to do it online at shreshta.nta.nic.in.

Apr 16, 2022

SHRESHTA (NETS) application form correction facility open at shreshta.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The application correction facility for the National Entrance Test for Scheme for Residential Education for SC Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) is open. The last date for application was April 14. Candidates who now want to edit and modify the SHRESHTA (NETS) 2022 application form will be able to do it online at shreshta.nta.nic.in. The scheme rolled out from the academic year 2022-23 seeks to provide scholarships to cover almost all of the educational expenses of meritorious students of Classes 9 and 11 from Scheduled Caste communities. The scheme involves the disbursement of scholarships directly to the schools giving admission to the shortlisted students, a CBSE statement issued earlier said.

“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 05:00 pm on April 18, 2022,” an official statement said.

It further added: “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided.”

Approximately 3,000 seats would be provided in Class 9 and Class 11 fully funded Central Government schools. The date of the entrance test is May 7. The test will be conducted in all the states and Union Territories. Students belonging to SC categories, studying in Class 8 and Class 10 will be eligible for applying for the test.

SHRESHTA (NETS) Application Form: How To Edit

  1. Go to shreshta.nta.nic.in
  2. Under Candidate Activity, click on ‘Correction for SHRESHTA-2022’
  3. On the next window, insert application number and password
  4. Sign in
  5. On the application form, correct the details which require modification
  6. Check and submit
