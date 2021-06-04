  • Home
National Entrance Screening Test, NEST 2021, Postponed, Application Deadline Extended

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 4:08 pm IST

NEST 2021 was earlier scheduled for June (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In view of the Covid situation in India, the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 has been postponed, the authorities said. Registration deadline for the entrance exam has also been extended. Students can submit their forms up to July 15.

“After reviewing the status of the Covid-19 pandemic and related uncertainties it has been decided to postpone NEST 2021. A new date will be announced with sufficient advance notice. Candidates can continue to apply online till 15th July, 2021,” an official statement said.

Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled for June 14, and the application deadline was June 7.

Details of NEST application process, syllabus, and previous year question papers of NEST are available on the official website

NEST is held for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

To appear in the entrance exam, a candidate must qualify Class 12 with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate from any recognized board in India. However, there are relaxations for students from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), and for differently-abled candidates.

