National Entrance Screening Test, NEST 2021, Admit Card Released

National Entrance Screening Test, or NEST 2021, will be conducted on August 14. Admit cards for the test have been released at nestexam.in. Candidates can download the admit cards by logging in with user ID and password. They can also take mock tests on the website.

NEST 2021 was scheduled for June 14 but the authorities had to postpone it in view of COVID-19.

“After reviewing the status of the Covid-19 pandemic and related uncertainties it has been decided to postpone NEST 2021. A new date will be announced with sufficient advance notice,” the exam authorities had said.

NEST 2021 Admit Card Direct Link

Steps To Download NEST 2021 Admit Card

Go to nestexam.in

Click on ‘Download Admit Card’

Login with application number and password

NEST is conducted for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

Candidates can apply for NEST after Class 12. They need to pass Class 12 with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate from any recognized board in India. However, there are relaxations for students from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), and for differently-abled candidates.

NEST 2021 syllabus, and previous year question papers of NEST are available on the official website.