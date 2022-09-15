National Engineers Day 2022 On September 15: Know Who Sir M Visvesvaraya Was; History, Significance

Image credit: Shutterstock National Engineer’s Day is observed every year on September 15.

National Engineers Day 2022: National Engineer’s Day is observed every year on September 15. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of engineer statesman Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a diwan of the former Mysore kingdom who is credited with pioneering engineering achievements. The purpose of observing Engineering Day is to recognise all engineers in the nation and to inspire the people to value engineers' work and their role in the development of the country.

None

Who Was Sir M Visvesvaraya?

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, in a village in Karnataka. After completing his schooling he went to the University of Madras to pursue a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree. He later changed his mind and enrolled in the College of Science in Pune to pursue a diploma in civil engineering.

The construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore, the installation of the Deccan Plateau irrigation system, and the flood protection system for Hyderabad are some of Sir M Visvesvaraya's most well-known accomplishments. The Mysore Soap Factory, Bangalore Agricultural University, State Bank of Mysore, Mysore Iron and Steel Works, Government Engineering College, and several industries were created by Sir M Visvesvaraya. He also received several accolades such as the Bharat Ratna, the Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire.

Engineers' Day is observed on September 15 not only in India but also in Sri Lanka and Tanzania. This day serves as a motivation for many engineers in the country, particularly civil engineers, to follow Sir Visvesvaraya and contribute to the benefit of the country.