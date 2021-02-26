National Education Policy Will Make India Knowledge Capital, Says Piyush Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal today said that National Education Policy (NEP 2020) has given focus to innovation, entrepreneurship and skill development. Addressing the FICCI Higher Education Summit, he said that the Education Policy will transform the way we educate our children. The urge to expand education and knowledge will give this initiative a new thrust that will make India the knowledge capital of the world, he added.

Mr Goyal said, “With the NEP, we will feel proud that every child in the country is entitled to, and getting the equal quality of education.” The Minister said that NEP allows students to be more creative in their chosen fields. The policy has been formulated after extensive consultations, and hence has been widely accepted, he added.

He said that the Indian education system has to attain that level where the students from even the developed nations would come for higher study in our country, even in institutes other than IITs and IIMs.

The Minister lauded the contribution of schools and teachers in nation-building, to deal with the future and to alleviate poverty.Mr Goyal said that education is a great equalizer, empowers everyone, and helps in taking the right decisions at the right time.