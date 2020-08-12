National Education Policy Will Lay The Foundation Stone Of New India: Haryana Education Minister

Haryana Education Minister said that NEP will set the foundation for New India

Haryana Education Minister, Mr. Kanwar Pal, said that the National Education Policy will lay the foundation stone of the 'New India' of 21st century. He said that the policy focuses on imparting ideal education and polishes the skills as per the need of the youth.

Under the new policy, student from any class, be it nursery or college can play a constructive role in nation building as he or she will be studying in a scientific manner, he said.

He said that the Officers of the Education Department have started implementing the Policy and changes will be made wherever there is a scope for improvement. He said that the process of opening 1,000 new English Medium Schools is presently going on.

Haryana will also upgrade 104 government schools as Adarsh Sanskriti Model Schools. The state already has 32 Adarsh Sanskriti Model Schools.

The Education Minister said that this Policy has been formulated by reforming it according to the national objectives and values. Sharing the various steps adopted by the Government before framing the new Education Policy the Education Minister said that it is for the first time that written suggestions were taken from Panchayati Raj Institutions, public representatives, academicians and other stakeholders before preparing the Education Policy.

He called upon parents, academicians and officials and employees of the Department to consider policy's implementation as an important task for which all have to show strong determination.