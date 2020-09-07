  • Home
  • Education
  • National Education Policy: President, Prime Minister To Address Conference On NEP 2020

National Education Policy: President, Prime Minister To Address Conference On NEP 2020

New Education Policy: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the conference ‘Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education’ organised by the Ministry of education.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 7, 2020 9:51 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh: Online Class For Classes 9-12 Students From Today
President, Prime Minister To Address Governors' Conference on New Education Policy
UGC: New Regulations Make Launching Online And Distance Learning Programs Easier
Significant Rise In Number Of Universities In West Bengal During TMC Tenure: Education Minister
Bell-Free School To Global Citizenship Curriculum: National Award Winning Teachers' Innovative Ideas
Teachers' Day 2020: Let's Thank Teachers Who Prevented Academic Disruption Amid Pandemic, Says Venkaiah Naidu
National Education Policy: President, Prime Minister To Address Conference On NEP 2020
President, Prime Minister To Virtually Address Conference On NEP 2020
New Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy, or NEP 2020 today, September 7, video conference. The conference ‘Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education’ is being organised by the Ministry of education.

"At 10:30 am tomorrow, September 7, I will join a conference with Rashtrapati Ji, Governors and VCs of universities on the National Education Policy 2020 and its transformational impact. Deliberations from this conference will strengthen our efforts to make India a knowledge hub," PM Modi said yesterday on social media.

Education ministers of all states. Vice-chancellors of state universities and other senior officials will also attend the virtual conference, a statement from the Prime Minister’s office said.

NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education in 1986, the statement added.

"The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower," the statement from PMO said.

It added that the comprehensive transformation the NEP 2020 aims will bring about a paradigm shift in the country's education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as envisaged by the prime minister.

Various webinars, virtual conferences, and conclaves on many aspects of the National Education Policy 2020 are being organised across the country.

The Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission had earlier organised a 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy 2020', which was addressed by PM Modi.

Click here for more Education News

With PTI inputs

New Education Policy (NEP) President Kovind PM Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh: Online Class For Classes 9-12 Students From Today
Madhya Pradesh: Online Class For Classes 9-12 Students From Today
DUET 2020: Students Satisfied With Sanitisation Steps; Some Want Improved Social-Distancing
DUET 2020: Students Satisfied With Sanitisation Steps; Some Want Improved Social-Distancing
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Methods To Detect, Prevent Coronavirus
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Methods To Detect, Prevent Coronavirus
Over 600 Candidates Appear In Haryana Agricultural University PG Entrance Exams
Over 600 Candidates Appear In Haryana Agricultural University PG Entrance Exams
JEE Main 2020: 'Our Parents Had To Suffer With Us' Say Students
JEE Main 2020: 'Our Parents Had To Suffer With Us' Say Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................