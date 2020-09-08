  • Home
  • Education
  • National Education Policy Lays Stress On Research: Prakash Javadekar

National Education Policy Lays Stress On Research: Prakash Javadekar

The minister listed affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and accountability as the five pillars of the NEP 2020, and also mentioned about introducing a new dimension of flexibility through choice-based education.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 8, 2020 10:50 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

CIPET To Set Up Two New Skilling Centres In Bhagalpur, Varanasi
Delhi University: Open Book Exam To Be Held From September 14, Varsity Issues Safety Guidelines Amid COVID-19
JNU To Conduct Its Fourth Convocation Online In November Amid COVID-19
JAC Delhi Cutoff 2020: Check Expected And Previous Year’s Cut Off Marks
Committee Formed To Suggest Roadmap For NEP Implementation In Assam: Governor
Merit-Cum-Means Linked Financial Scheme: 15.34 Crore Financial Assistance To IP University
National Education Policy Lays Stress On Research: Prakash Javadekar
National Education Policy Lays Stress On Research: Prakash Javadekar
Pune:

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 lays emphasis on the research and innovation through various means, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday. He listed affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and accountability as the five pillars of the NEP, and also mentioned about introducing a new dimension of flexibility through choice-based education.

"The National Education Policy 2020 gives emphasis to research and innovation by increasing the expenditure on research; organising more hackathons for students, and by encouraging a dialogue between academia, industry and research lab," the Information and Broadcasting Minister said. He was speaking on the NEP 2020 at a programme here.

Mr Javadekar mentioned concepts such as the "Bank of Credit" to facilitate smoother transfer between institutions. He said the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) will be increased from 26 per cent to 50 per cent in the next 15 years.

The GER is a statistical measure used in the education sector to determine the number of students enrolled in school at several different grade levels. It is used to show the ratio of the number of students who live in a given country to those who qualify for the particular grade level.

Click here for more Education News
Prakash Javadedar National Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
'Padhna Likhna Abhiyan' To Achieve Goal Of Total Literacy By 2030: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
'Padhna Likhna Abhiyan' To Achieve Goal Of Total Literacy By 2030: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Consider Fresh Petition To Defer Exam Tomorrow
NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Consider Fresh Petition To Defer Exam Tomorrow
Unlock-4: Schools To Reopen From September 21 For Classes 9 To 12, Health Ministry Issues Guidelines
Unlock-4: Schools To Reopen From September 21 For Classes 9 To 12, Health Ministry Issues Guidelines
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key Declared; Candidates Can Challenge It Till September 10
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key Declared; Candidates Can Challenge It Till September 10
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: Fee For Raising Objection Reduced To Rs 200 Per Answer
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: Fee For Raising Objection Reduced To Rs 200 Per Answer
.......................... Advertisement ..........................