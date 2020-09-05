National Education Policy Landmark Step In Clearing Anomalies In Education Sector: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the introduction of the National Education Policy was a landmark step by the Modi government in clearing several anomalies prevailing in the education system of the country, according to an official statement. Addressing a webinar on “National Education Policy-2020: Health Education Perspective”, he said it was the strong political will of the Modi government to take out of the box decision of introducing the NEP which focuses more on skill and vocational education.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, said major reforms were introduced in higher education, including a target of 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035 and a provision for multiple entry and exit in the new education policy. The introduction of the National Education Policy-2020 was a landmark step by the Modi government in clearing several anomalies prevailing in the education system of the country, the statement said.

The webinar was organised by Shri Vishwakarma Skill University(SVSU), Haryana, in association with Indira Gandhi National Open university (IGNOU) here. The minister said the education policy is aptitude based rather than score based. Speaking on the health-education perspective, he said the coronavirus pandemic has taught the importance of the integrity in health education.

Singh said as the human life is at stake, changes in curriculum should be an evolving process, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. He said the government's decision to set up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is also a game-changer. Singh said it is not only a governance reform but also a socio-economic reform and brings recruitment to villages and towns.

While mentioning about the Mission Karmayogi--a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) by the Union Cabinet-- he said it will go a long way in creating a new future-ready civil service for a new India.

“It is an endeavour to incarnate civil services into a real Karmayogi who is creative, constructive, pro-active and technically empowered to face the future challenge and this is also aimed at ending the culture of working in silos and to overcome the multiplicity of training modules,” Singh said.

He said, after the historic passage of the National Recruitment Agency on August 19, 2020, the Mission Karmayogi will prove to be the largest civil services reform in the world in terms of depth and spread. Singh added that a mid-career training will be available for all services at all levels in all languages and underlined that this will help in professional delivery of services at all levels of government of India.