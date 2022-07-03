National Education Policy A Game-changer That Can Overhaul Country's Education: MoS Education

  • Home
"The NEP 2020 is a game-changer that can overhaul the country's education system by reorienting, redesigning, and realigning its processes and outcomes and it is here that IGNOU should strengthen its approach to education in tune with the advancement of science and technology," MoS Education said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 3, 2022 11:25 am IST | Source: PTI

MoS Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh was speaking at the 27th Prof. G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture at IGNOU
Image credit: twitter.com/EduMinOfIndia
New Delhi:

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a "game-changer" that can overhaul the country's education system by reorienting, redesigning, and realigning its processes, Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said on Saturday. Singh was speaking at the 27th Prof. G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture on "Indian Education System in the Journey of 75 years of India's Independence" at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

"The NEP 2020 is a game-changer that can overhaul the country's education system by reorienting, redesigning, and realigning its processes and outcomes and it is here that IGNOU should strengthen its approach to education in tune with the advancement of science and technology," he said.

The minister also launched two online programmes on the occasion. IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Nageshwar Rao remembered the contribution of founding VC Reddy to the university. He said it was Reddy's dream that has helped the university serve the underprivileged. "Not only working professionals but those who had to leave education midway are also students of the university.

The 3.5 million learners across India from far-flung places are testimony to the realisation of the dream of our founding vice-chancellor Prof G Ram Reddy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) National Education Policy
