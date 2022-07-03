National Education Policy A Game-changer That Can Overhaul Country's Education: MoS Education

Image credit: twitter.com/EduMinOfIndia MoS Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh was speaking at the 27th Prof. G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture at IGNOU

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a "game-changer" that can overhaul the country's education system by reorienting, redesigning, and realigning its processes, Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said on Saturday. Singh was speaking at the 27th Prof. G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture on "Indian Education System in the Journey of 75 years of India's Independence" at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

He said that #NEP2020 has recommended the integration of skill education into higher education so that an integrated National Skill Qualification Framework can be developed to meet the challenges of skilled workers needed for the country in the 21st Century. — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 2, 2022

"The NEP 2020 is a game-changer that can overhaul the country's education system by reorienting, redesigning, and realigning its processes and outcomes and it is here that IGNOU should strengthen its approach to education in tune with the advancement of science and technology," he said.

Dr. @RanjanRajkuma11 highlighted that integrating Sustainable Development Goals with #NEP2020 is highly needed for a sustainable India. He further exhorted @OfficialIGNOU to spread awareness among different stakeholders about SDGs & India’s achievements in meeting these targets. — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 2, 2022

The minister also launched two online programmes on the occasion. IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Nageshwar Rao remembered the contribution of founding VC Reddy to the university. He said it was Reddy's dream that has helped the university serve the underprivileged. "Not only working professionals but those who had to leave education midway are also students of the university.

The 3.5 million learners across India from far-flung places are testimony to the realisation of the dream of our founding vice-chancellor Prof G Ram Reddy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)