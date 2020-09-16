National Education Policy: Education Minister Invites President For Virtual Program On NEP 2020

  • Home
New Education Policy: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday invited President Ram Nath Kovind for a virtual program on NEP 2020.

Education | ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2020 8:10 pm IST | Source: ANI

Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday invited President Ram Nath Kovind for a virtual program on ''Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP 2020)'' to be held on September 19. "Paid courtesy visit to His Excellency President Ram Nath Kovind Ji and thanked him for his guidance in the ''Governor''s Conference'' and ''National Teacher Award 2020," Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

"On this occasion, Hon'ble President was also invited for the virtual program of Visitor's Conference on ''Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP 2020)'' to be held on September 19, 2020," Mr Pokhriyal added.

All higher institutions including the Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities, Directors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) from across the country are expected to participate in this program and "pave the way for the implementation of the new education policy".

National Education Policy (NEP) New Education Policy (NEP)
