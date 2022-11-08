  • Home
  • Education
  • National Education Policy 2020 Promoting Mother Tongue, Regional Languages: Union Minister Dr Subhas Sarkar

National Education Policy 2020 Promoting Mother Tongue, Regional Languages: Union Minister Dr Subhas Sarkar

The Union Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar was in the state of Arunachal Pradesh to review NITI Aayog’s aspirational district programme.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 8, 2022 7:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Indian-American Professor Pavithra Prabhakar Receives Amazon Research Award To Study Evolving Machine Learning
At Least 1,300 Indian Students Have Received Chinese Visas, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry
Centre Grants 265 DNB Post-Graduate Medical Seats To Jammu And Kashmir
Indian Medical Students In China Who Fail To Get Practising License Could Not Appear For FMGE
Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of 103rd Constitution Amendment Providing 10% Reservation To EWS
Girl Students Upbeat After Participating In Army’s ‘Weapon Display’ Event In Jammu And Kashmir’s Doda District
National Education Policy 2020 Promoting Mother Tongue, Regional Languages: Union Minister Dr Subhas Sarkar
Union Minister Subhas Sarkar
Itanagar:

Union Minister Dr Subhas Sarkar on Tuesday said that under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the focus is on promoting the mother tongue and regional languages. The NEP does not intend to impose Hindi, the minister said while presiding over a meeting at Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh. The Union Minister of State for Education was in the state to review NITI Aayog’s aspirational district programme.

Namsai is one of the 112 districts of the country under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018. The aspirational districts have been identified by Niti Aayog based upon indicators from health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development which have an impact on the human development index (HDI). The minister lauded the district administration for achieving various targets and took a comprehensive sector-wise review of the ADP, an official statement said. Also Read || Government Constitutes Committee To Strengthen Assessment, Accreditation Of Higher Educational Institutions

During his interaction with the officers, the minister sought information on the gaps and observations made in the field that needed to be focused on. On the Jal Jeevan Mission, the minister urged the officials to create awareness among the masses to instil in them a sense of ownership. “Team Namsai can change the economy, healthcare, education, and other sectors of the district, for which all the stakeholders should aim to work dedicatedly to make historic changes for the district,” the minister stressed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen Tomorrow As Air Quality Index Improves
Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen Tomorrow As Air Quality Index Improves
GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Edit
GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Edit
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-2
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-2
IIM Nagpur Trains More Than 300 Orange Producers On Innovative Agriculture Practices
IIM Nagpur Trains More Than 300 Orange Producers On Innovative Agriculture Practices
IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 11; Apply At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 11; Apply At Ignou.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................