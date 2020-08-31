  • Home
  • Education
  • National Education Policy 2020: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal To Answer Questions On NEP Tomorrow

National Education Policy 2020: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal To Answer Questions On NEP Tomorrow

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will answer questions related to the newly introduced National Education Policy, or NEP 2020, tomorrow i.e. September 1, 2020.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 31, 2020 3:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

September To Be Observed As 'Nutrition Month', Announces PM Narendra Modi In Mann Ki Baat
NEP 2020 Lacks Clarity, Cannot Be Applied To Entire Country: Bengal Government Panel
No Annual And Development Fees Till Schools Reopen: Delhi High Court
TNDTE Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Tndte.gov.in, Know How To Check
Hope New Education Policy 2020 Will Recapture India's Past Glory As A Centre Of Learning: Education Minister
Tokyo Professor Sends Books To Maharashtra Village Kids Learning Japanese
National Education Policy 2020: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal To Answer Questions On NEP Tomorrow
National Education Policy 2020: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal To Answer Questions On NEP Tomorrow
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will answer questions related to the newly introduced National Education Policy, or NEP 2020, tomorrow i.e. September 1, 2020. The minister will be addressing the queries online and can be reached using #NEPTransformingIndia.

Earlier, the minister took to Twitter and announced, “I and the ministry will be dedicating one full day to address your concerns. Looking forward to your queries.”

The session coincides with the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducting the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, from the same day, September 1, 2020.

Over 8 lakh students are expected to write JEE Main 2020 from September 1-6 at various centres.

According to a official statement released by NTA, “The candidate has to also bring to the exam centre, the undertaking given on the admit card at Page-1 (duly filled in, except his or her signature which he or she will be required to do in the presence of Invigilator). This undertaking is in addition to the one filled online at the time of downloading the admit card.”

Though the Education Minister has requested for queries relating to the New Education policy, or NAP 2020, students have instead asked for a postponement of NEET and JEE.

The Supreme Court on August 17 upheld the decision of the National Testing Agency, or NTA, to conduct JEE Main and NEET 2020 in September.

Since then, students have been responding to Mr Pokhriyal’s social media posts with Postpone JEE and Postpone NEET messages.

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP) National Education Policy Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2020 From Tomorrow; Download Question Papers, Read Exam Day Instructions
JEE Main 2020 From Tomorrow; Download Question Papers, Read Exam Day Instructions
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Students Gear Up For JEE Exams From Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Details
Live | JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Students Gear Up For JEE Exams From Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Details
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Nagpur, Check Here
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Nagpur, Check Here
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Karnataka Surathkal, Check Details
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Karnataka Surathkal, Check Details
Madhya Pradesh Govt To Arrange Free Transport For JEE, NEET Students: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan
Madhya Pradesh Govt To Arrange Free Transport For JEE, NEET Students: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................