National Education Policy emphasizes on inclusion of Indian languages as medium of instruction (representational image)

In the National Education Policy 2020, Indian languages have taken the center stage as the medium of instruction. Starting as early as the pre-school education, the new policy makes provision for inclusion of regional languages in the mainstream curriculum from school to college.

The National Education Policy (NEP) has provisions for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for children up to the age of eight. Local traditions of various regions including art, stories, poetry, games, songs, etc. will be included in the curriculum.

Indian Languages In School Education

The policy outlines mother tongue or local language as the medium of instruction, 'wherever possible', at least till class 5, and if possible then till class 8. After class 8, home or local languages will continue to be taught as a language, wherever possible. This is to be followed by both private and government schools alike.

As for textual material, high-quality textbooks for all subjects including Science will be developed in local language.

Three-language formula will be adopted were the three languages learned by a student will be the choice of the States, region and that of the student, as long as two of the languages are native to India.

There's special emphasis on preparing bilingual textbooks and teaching-learning material in Science and Mathematics so that students are able to think and speak about these subjects in both their mother tongue and in English.

Sanskrit will be mainstreamed in schools and will also be offered as one of the languages in the three-language formula.

Indian Languages In Higher Education

At Higher Education level, the policy proposes establishment and development of strong programmes and departments in Indian languages, comparative literature, etc.

More Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) and more programmes will use mother tongue or local language as a medium of instruction. HEIs can also offer their programme bilingually.

Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation will be established and technology will be used by the institute in its translation and interpretation efforts.

All language universities including Sanskrit Universities in the country will also move towards becoming multidisciplinary institutions.

Other institutes and universities studying all classical languages will also be expanded.

National Institute (or institutes) for Pali, Persian and Prakrit will be set up within a university campus.

For each of the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, Academies will be established consisting of some of the greatest scholars and native speakers. These Academies for Eighth Schedule languages will be established by the Central Government in consultation or collaboration with State Governments. Academies for other highly spoken Indian languages may also be similarly established by the Centre and/or States.

The policy also makes provision for scholarships for people of all ages studying Indian languages, arts, and culture.

