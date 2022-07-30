National Education Policy 2020 Drafted With Aim To Provide Holistic Education, Says Amit Shah

Image credit: Twitter/@AmitShah Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening said the National Education Policy-2020 has been drafted with an objective of providing holistic and multi-disciplinary education to students. He asked the students to work hard for becoming a successful person but at the same also motivated them to work for the welfare of the society at large.

Mr Shah, who was on a day-long visit to Chandigarh, on Saturday evening inaugurated the newly constructed building of the government model high school, Mauli Jagran and virtually inaugurated the school buildings of government model high school, Sector 12 and government model high school, Kishangarh. These buildings will accommodate 5,100 students in total and are equipped with labs, classrooms, playgrounds etc.

Addressing the gathering here, Mr Shah said the NEP-2020 has been drafted very minutely. It focuses on personality development and developing capabilities of students so they excel in their lives, said Mr Shah. He further said that there was no alternative to hard work for becoming a successful person.

Mr Shah said success comes with hard work and the purpose of one's life should not be confined to one's personal growth but should also include the welfare of the society at large.

Pointing towards the presence of many teachers at the event, Mr Shah said teachers were called a Guru in earlier times and urged them that even now they should play the same role in shaping the children's future, enabling them to become good citizens with broad outlook. "Knowledge fills our life with fragrance", he told the students, urging them to work hard so that when they grow up they can contribute towards the nation's progress.

He urged the students to hoist the national flag atop their houses between August 13 and 15 as part of the Centre's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration. Hoist the tricolour and post a selfie with it on the central government's website. Borrow mobile phones from your parents, neighbours, but do take selfies, he urged them.

Recalling the sacrifices made by freedom fighters which helped India achieve independence, Mr Shah said that "today it is because of them that we are living in a free country, which is moving ahead on a path of progress where even the world is looking at it with great respect."

Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit also spoke on the relevance and need of NEP and its crucial role in promoting a national consciousness among the students. "The focus of the education should be on character building in addition to skill development”, he stressed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)