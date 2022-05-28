National Education Policy 2020 Aims To Make Education Accessible To Everyone: Dharmendra Pradhan

Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Symbiosis International University, Pune

NEP 2020: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, May 28 attended the roundtable on implementing National Education Policy at Symbiosis International University, Pune. Addressing the occasion, the education minister said that National Education Policy 2020 is a knowledge document of the 21st century. "It aims to promote all-round development of an individual and aims to make education accessible to everyone, '' he added. He said India has become the epicenter of the knowledge based economy and our contribution to the global economy is significant," Mr. Pradhan said. ALSO READ | Only 58% School Teachers Took Part In Discussions On NEP, 65% Overloaded With Work: Education Ministry Survey

The education minister termed the country's past education system as rigid, saying the NEP 2022 made our teaching and learning more vibrant, inclusive, flexible and multi-disciplinary. "In the last 75 years, we have been assertive and conscious about our ‘rights' and now is the time to walk on the path of ‘duties.’ There can be no one better than our teachers’ to drive home this point and shift the focus on performing duties and fulfilling responsibilities," he said.

The minister also stressed on the role of the academic fraternity in ensuring the country's development. "Ubiquity of technology and digital economies have made the world a small village. Today we are at the crossroads of an emerging new global order. How well we harmonise with technology and automation, and acquire new skills will define our readiness for the future of work as well as for a leadership role in the emerging new global order. There is a huge opportunity for all of us here, especially for our academic community," he said.

Mr. Pradhan further said that online education is the new reality and asked the teaching fraternity to build new academic dynamics and come forward for developing quality e-learning content. He also urged creating global citizens and meeting global expectations in line with the NEP 2020. "Our academic institutions must also ensure that they become ‘instruments of knowledge and empowerment’ rather than being ‘instruments of materialistic expectations’," he added.