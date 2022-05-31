  • Home
National Education Ministers' Conference To Be Held In Gujarat On June 1, 2

The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of NEP 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives such as National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), etc.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 31, 2022 9:31 pm IST

New Delhi:

A National Education Ministers’ Conference will be held in Gujarat on June 1 and June 2, 2022. Education Ministers of states and Union Territories (UTs) will be participating in the conference. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology; Annapurna Devi, MoS for Education; Dr Subhash Sarkar, MoS for Education and senior officials of Ministry of Education will participate in the meeting.

The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives such as National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), etc, according to the press release.

The Ministers will also be visiting Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) tomorrow.

