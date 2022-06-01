National Education Ministers’ Conference: Dharmendra Pradhan Visits Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Gandhinagar

  • Home
As a part of the two-day National Conference, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Gandhinagar along with the Education Ministers of states and Union Territories (UTs).

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 1, 2022 2:49 pm IST

Two-day Education Ministers' conference begins today
Image credit: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

The two-day National Education Ministers' Conference begins in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Wednesday, June 1, with the focus on the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP). As a part of the two-day National Conference, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Gandhinagar along with the Education Ministers of states and Union Territories (UTs).

During his visit, Dharmendra Pradhan informed that a nerve-centre for technology-enabled learning across the 54,273 schools in Gujarat. "AI and data-driven approach of Vidya Samiksha Kendra has shown encouraging results in boosting enrolments, increasing participation, addressing learning deficit and improving learning outcomes," he said.

Leveraging technology to minimise non-academic work of teachers, strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy skills, ensure holistic evaluation of students, teachers and schools is cultivating and ensuring a more vibrant teaching and learning environment in Gujarat, the Education Minister said.

Mr Pradhan further said that the VSK is a futuristic initiative to further personalised and child-centric learning.

He also suggested the Gujarat government to conduct workshops for learning best practices in governance and technology-enabled learning from all states/UTs to improve learning outcomes across India.

"I have suggested Govt. of Gujarat to conduct workshops for learning best practices in governance & technology-enabled learning from all states/UTs to improve learning outcomes across India," he said.

