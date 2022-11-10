National Education Day 2022 Tomorrow; Theme, Significance, How This Day Is Celebrated

first Education Minister of India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

The National Education Day will be celebrated in India tomorrow, November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of India. This day is celebrated to acknowledge and honour Maulana Azad's contribution to the country's education system. The theme for National Education Day 2022 is “Changing Course, Transforming Education.”

Maulana Azad was a great freedom fighter and educationist who was committed to reforming and reshaping India's education system. He played an important role in improving the Indian education structure. He also strongly advocated for women's education. The credit for implementing the modern education system also goes to him.

Under the leadership of Azad, the Ministry of Education (MoE) established the country's first IIT in 1951. Following this the University Grants Commission (UGC) was formed in 1953. He believed that these institutions will prove to be important in the higher education sector in future. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Higher education system were also established during his tenure. His contribution in the establishment of the famous Jamia Millia Islamia University in the country is also commendable.

To celebrate this day schools and colleges organise various programmes, seminars and workshops. Teachers and students also share their thoughts about the importance of literacy and various aspects of education. Essays, speeches, poster making and many other competitions are organized by various schools.