National Education Day 2022: Remembering First Education Minister Abul Kalam Azad On His Birth Anniversary

National Education Day image 2022: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary today

National Education Day is celebrated every year on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of the first Minister of Education in India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Abul Kalam Azad was a scholar, educationist and freedom fighter who played an instrumental role in the development of the education system of independent India. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was posthumously awarded India’s highest civilian award -- Bharat Ratna in 1992.

Maulana Azad was the visionary behind the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the School of Architecture and Planning. He was also responsible for setting-up University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE), Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The first National Education Day celebration was inaugurated by then President Pratibha Patil on November 11, 2008 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi after the Central government in September 2008 had announced November 11 to be celebrated as the National Education Day.

National Education Day 2022: How The Periphery Of Learning Has Changed Over The Years

Now, the walls of a classroom can no longer act as barriers as technology has been an enabler to new ways of learning. Elaborating on one of the most prolific steps forward to education, Aishwarya Rao, Director, The Vivekalaya Group of Institutions said: “Today, access to education and learning is omnipresent. Classrooms have been redefined to become virtual spaces. The ability to benefit from a high-quality academic experience today is available to all, it is no longer restricted by location, background, gender, or space. By venturing into online genres education has transcended all barriers and truly become accessible and global.”

Steps are taken to bring education to the doorstep by strengthening the infrastructure in lieu of relaying lessons through mediums such as TV, Radio, and now the internet. The creation of a Digital University in India is a proof of incubating the use of technology to transform lives making education more accessible to people residing in the underserved pockets of the country, Girish Singhania, CEO, EduBridge in a statement said.