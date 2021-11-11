National Education Day 2021: Vice President, PM Modi, Chief Ministers Pay Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

National Education Day 2021 today, PM Modi, Vice President remembers Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

The birth anniversary of the first Education Minister of India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, is celebrated as the National Education Day every year on November 11 all over the country. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a freedom fighter, scholar and educationist who played an integral role in developing the education system in independent India.

Maulana Azad was the visionary behind IITs, IISc, and the School of Architecture and Planning. The first Education Minister was also responsible in setting-up of bodies including University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE), Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

On National Education Day, the Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu said: “My tributes to great freedom fighter, nationalist and educationist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. He strove to promote national unity and value-based education. He will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India's freedom struggle.”

“Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, in his social media handle said: “Humble tributes to freedom fighter and scholar Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as National Education Day.”

“His invaluable contribution towards laying the foundation of a strong education system in independent India will be remembered forever,” the Odisha Chief Minister added.

Also Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “On National Education Day, let’s reaffirm our commitment towards providing holistic education to youngsters. Scientific temper and value-based education is vital in making them good human beings and conscientious citizens. Our commitment should be that no child is deprived of education.”