National Education Day 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Celebrates Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s Birthday

National Education Day 2020: JMI's Department of Educational Studies organised an online panel discussion on the contribution of Maulana Azad. The faculty members and students of all the programmes of the department participated in the discussion.

New Delhi:

To commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Education Minister of India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today celebrated National Education Day. JMI’s Department of Educational Studies organised an online panel discussion on the contribution of Maulana Azad. The faculty members and students of all the programmes of the department participated in the discussion. Dr Arshad Ikram Ahmad, Associate Professor of the Department of Educational Studies convened the discussion.

During the online panel discussion, Professor Aejaz Masih, the Head, Department of Educational Studies said that Maulana Azad was not only a good orator but also a great thinker and scholar. “He was a great supporter of Hindu-Muslim unity and to him nation was above religion,” the professor added.

While highlighting the contributions, the guest speaker Dr Khalid Mubashshir, Assistant Professor in the Department of Urdu, JMI said: “Maulana Azad wanted that the sense of insecurity should be done away with among minority communities. He was a staunch supporter of composite culture and wished to strike a balance between modernity and tradition. He believed in the freedom of press and that education must focus more on personality development than earning livelihood.”

Dr M Jawaid Hussain, the Assistant Professor of the department underscored that despite being raised in a religious family and trained in theology, Maulana Azad was eclectic in his educational ideas which represented the best communion of tradition and modernity.

The first education minister tried to reconcile tradition and modernity with his ‘transmodern’ thoughts. He also highlighted that Azad’s five point programme of making elementary education free and compulsory, social education of adults, expanding quality secondary and higher education facilities, emphasis on technical and scientific education, and enriching the cultural life of the community, found resonance in subsequent educational policies and programmes, Dr Hussain said.

While Dr Sajjad Ahmad, Assistant Professor of Department of Educational Studies, threw light on the philosophical thoughts of Maulana Azad and how he initiated the process of modernisation in madrasas, the department’s Professor Harjeet Kaur Bhatia showed a video on the contribution of Maulana Azad.

Giving instances from the parliamentary speeches of Maulana Azad, Dr Harpreet Kaur Jass, Assistant Professor, Department of Educational Studies, stressed the need that these speeches should be familiarised with students.

