National Education Day 2020: IGNOU Remembers Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Hosts Seminar On NEP

The Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) School of Education (SOE) has celebrated the National Education day by organizing a lecture on “Significance of National Education Day in the light of the National Education Policy, 2020” in virtual mode. Chief Guest Professor Ved Prakash, Former Chairperson, UGC gave the keynote address on the virtual occasion and the presidential address was delivered by Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of the open university. On the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of India, the National Education Day is celebrated every year on November 11 all over the country.

Wishing everyone on the National Education Day, Professor Rao, in his presidential address said that it is very opportune of the School of Education to have deliberation on NEP 2020. He said the goal of reaching 50 per cent GER can not be achieved through the conventional mode of higher education and open and distance education would have to be geared up to realize the set goal while providing employment relevant and quality education. He also outlined IGNOU's initiatives with regard to the integrated ODL and Online Education which is an important dimension of the NEP, 2020.

Welcoming the chief guest and other guests Professor D Venkateshwarlu, Director, SOE said: "The National Education Policy 2020 is a policy of the 21st century which aims to address the many developmental imperatives of our country. This policy proposes the revision and revamping of all aspects of education, including its structure, regulation and governance.”

The Director further added: “It intends to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of the 21st century education, and the SDG 4 [sustainable development goals 4], for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and providing life-long learning opportunities for all, while building upon India’s traditions and value systems.”

As a part of the celebration, the School of Education also had a special session on ‘Online and Digital Education: Ensuring Equitable Use of Technology in Teaching-Learning Process’, in the light of the emergence of technology and its use in the teaching-learning process at all levels, from school education to higher education, an IGNOU statement added.

The Chief Guest, Professor Prakash, through his address, the IGNOU statement said, critically analysed the NEP 2020 and noted that the policy has made a couple of notable structural changes. He cautioned that the implementation is the key and the recommendations made in the policy document would need to be followed-up. Professor Praksh welcomed that the NEP talks about all institutions of higher learning being ready with an institutional development plan by 2030 so that they can be multidisciplinary institutions by 2040. He recommended interdisciplinarity in higher education institutions instead.

He also talked about NEP recommendations with regard to setting up of research-intensive universities, teaching- intensive universities and degree-granting colleges. On doubling the gross enrolment ratio in higher education, he observed that massification of higher education will not entirely depend upon strengthening of higher education but it will have to be synergised with school education. He also referred to the need of the National Higher Education Qualification Framework in the NEP 2020.