  • Home
  • Education
  • National Education Day 2020: History And Significance Of The Day

National Education Day 2020: History And Significance Of The Day

National Education Day 2020: Every year, India celebrates National Education Day on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 11, 2020 9:42 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Information On Fee Hike Approvals To Private Schools On DoE Site Soon: Delhi Government
Tamil Nadu: Parents, Teachers Meet As Schools Set To Reopen From November 16
23 Scientists From Delhi Government Universities In World’s Top 2% Scientists List By Stanford University
Karnataka Formulates SOPs Before Colleges Open From November 17
ICFAI Organises Live Session On 'How Accreditations Help Drive Student Outcomes'
Arunachal Pradesh: Students To Wear Khadi Face Masks In Schools
National Education Day 2020: History And Significance Of The Day
National Education Day 2020: History And Significance Of The Day
New Delhi:

Every year, India celebrates National Education Day on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad -- the first Union Education Minister of India. A freedom fighter, scholar and eminent educationist, Maulana Azad was a key architect of Independent India who was responsible for setting up apex education bodies like AICTE and UGC. On National Education Day, India remembers Maulana Azad’s contributions to nation-building.

The Central Government, with a resolution on September 11, 2008, declared November 11 as National Education Day.

The first National Education Day celebrations were inaugurated by then President of India Pratibha Patil on November 11, 2008 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

According to historians, Maulana Azad "laid the base for higher education and for technological and scientific research and education that was instrumental in industrialisation and the recent emergence of knowledge-based industries".

The first Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur, was established by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Maulana Azad once said that Schools are laboratories that produce future citizens of the country. In his address to the first meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE), Maulana Azad said: "The primary aim of any system is to create balanced minds which cannot be misled."

Apart from IIT Kharagpur, University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council For Technical Education, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was also responsible for setting up Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Maulana Azad was posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna -- India’s highest civilian award -- in 1992.

Click here for more Education News
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Education Day Maulana Azad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2020: Over 67,000 Seats Filled In Undergraduate Courses
DU Admission 2020: Over 67,000 Seats Filled In Undergraduate Courses
Himachal Pradesh Shuts Educational Institutions After Spurt In COVID-19 Cases
Himachal Pradesh Shuts Educational Institutions After Spurt In COVID-19 Cases
Maharashtra Government Wants To Set Up Good Schools For Quality Education: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Government Wants To Set Up Good Schools For Quality Education: Aaditya Thackeray
NIPER Hyderabad Celebrates Its 14th Foundation Day Virtually
NIPER Hyderabad Celebrates Its 14th Foundation Day Virtually
GB Pant Engineering College Students Call Off Protest
GB Pant Engineering College Students Call Off Protest
.......................... Advertisement ..........................